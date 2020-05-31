Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
• Australia •
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
Australia News
>
Christian Porter
>
The government admits robodebt was 'flawed' but here's why it can't say sorry
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
The government admits robodebt was 'flawed' but here's why it can't say sorry
Sunday, 31 May 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
Attorney-General
Christian Porter
says he won’t apologise for the failed robodebt scheme.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Minneapolis
Death of George Floyd
Group of Seven
Hong Kong
South Korea
Coronavirus disease 2019
World Health Organization
SpaceX
European Union
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd
Minnesota
Astronauts
National Guard
Atlanta
White House
WORTH WATCHING
Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump
Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence
Trump will 'revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment'
In South Korea, It Just Feels Like School's Out Forever