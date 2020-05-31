Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The government admits robodebt was 'flawed' but here's why it can't say sorry

SBS Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Attorney-General Christian Porter says he won’t apologise for the failed robodebt scheme.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this