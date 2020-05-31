When it's hump day in fire-ravaged towns, people forget their troubles
Sunday, 31 May 2020 (
3 days ago)
'It's a beautiful way to see the world': Man, dog and five camels take an 1800-kilometre detour to bushfire and COVID-19 lockdown affected Lakes Entrance.
Related videos from verified sources
Majestic Clydesdale rolls with pure joy in the sunshine Belle is a gigantic and beautiful Clydesdale who lives on an incredible farm near Peterborough, Ontario. She is part of a herd of incredible horses who help others in the most beautiful way. Specially.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago
Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions.
On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:34 Published on April 28, 2020
Tweets about this