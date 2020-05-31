Global  

When it's hump day in fire-ravaged towns, people forget their troubles

Brisbane Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
'It's a beautiful way to see the world': Man, dog and five camels take an 1800-kilometre detour to bushfire and COVID-19 lockdown affected Lakes Entrance.
