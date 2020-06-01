Global  

'Youngest victim' Nathan Turner did not have coronavirus, Queensland Health confirms

SBS Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The Queensland man thought to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus victim has returned a negative test following his death.
