FBI charges Illinois man with rioting in Minneapolis

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Matthew Lee Rupert allegedly posted video to social media of himself handing out what he called "bombs" to protesters in Minneapolis.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Ill. Man Charged With Rioting, Giving Out Explosives At Mpls. Protest

Ill. Man Charged With Rioting, Giving Out Explosives At Mpls. Protest 01:00

 Investigators say an Illinois man brought bombs to Minneapolis on a mission to destroy parts of the city, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:00). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources

Charges: Illinois man went to Minneapolis to riot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Illinois man who allegedly traveled to Minneapolis to participate in riots after the death of George Floyd has been arrested and charged...
Seattle Times

