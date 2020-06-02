Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protest



Related videos from verified sources Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts



A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 28 minutes ago Thousands march in Sydney for global Black Lives Matter movement



Protesters defied coronavirus restrictions on public crowds to gather at Hyde Park in Sydney's central district, before marching peacefully past the state parliament house and the U.S consulate... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 1 hour ago You Might Like

Tweets about this