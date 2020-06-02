Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protest
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in inner-city Sydney, hundreds of people have gathered to protest police brutality.
Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the New Zealand capital of Wellington, hundreds marched from the parliament building to the U.S. embassy...