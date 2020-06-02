Global  

Hundreds gather in Sydney as part of latest Australian Black Lives Matter protest

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Hours after the NSW Police Force announced an internal investigation into the arrest of an Indigenous teenager in inner-city Sydney, hundreds of people have gathered to protest police brutality.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter

Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter 01:07

 Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the New Zealand capital of Wellington, hundreds marched from the parliament building to the U.S. embassy...

