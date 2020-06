Historic Mabo lecture made public Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

As the nation commemorates Mabo Day, a video recording of Eddie Koiki Mabo giving a guest lecture about the Torres Strait Islander community has been released to the public, in its entirety, for the first time. The 50-minute recording shows Koiki Mabo talking about the history of the Torres Strait Islander community and the long term impact on his culture of the coming of Europeans. The lecture was held at the beginning of his decade-long land rights court battle. 👓 View full article

