Scott Morrison told to 'get off the grass' by Canberra man

SBS Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
While speaking about the new 'HomeBuilder' scheme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted by a homeowner, asking the PM and media to get off his front lawn.
Related videos from verified sources

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures [Video]

An 'early mark'- Australia to review easing measures

Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins [Video]

Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins

Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

