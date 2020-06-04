Scott Morrison told to 'get off the grass' by Canberra man

Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
Tweets about this
Boris RT @9NewsSyd: "Guys, I've just reseeded that."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted during a press conference by an unimpressed h… 57 seconds ago
Lisa-ML 🏳️🌈 RT @9NewsAUS: "Guys, I've just reseeded that."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted during a press conference by an unimpressed h… 3 minutes ago
Jess RT @9NewsAdel: "Guys, I've just reseeded that."
The Prime Minister was interrupted during a press conference by an unimpressed homeowner w… 11 minutes ago
Cactusman778🇦🇺 RT @perthnow: Scott Morrison told to ‘get off the grass’ by New South Wales homeowner. https://t.co/qEJPcgQPMe 23 minutes ago