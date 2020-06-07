NSW Police defend pepper spraying Sydney Black Lives Matter protesters

“I was going off a feeling that I had in my heart.” When the chief of police from Camden, New Jersey approached Yolanda Deaver at the march she organized to protest the murder of George Floyd, she didn’t know what to think. Then, he and other officers picked up a sign and joined the march.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published