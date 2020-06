BHP gets approval to destroy 40 Aboriginal heritage sites just days after Rio Tinto controversy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Despite debate still raging over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge heritage site, BHP received approval on May 29 to destroy 40 significant heritage sites for the expansion of its South Flank mine. 👓 View full article

