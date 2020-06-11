Watch: Question Time live

The power to think ahead in a reckless age | Bina Venkataraman
In a forward-looking talk, author Bina Venkataraman answers a pivotal question of our time: How can we secure our future and do right by future generations? She parses the mistakes we make when..
ABC Action News Latest Headlines | June 16, 7 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Video
Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Peta Spyrou RT @legcouncilsa: Private Members' Business takes precedence in the @legcouncilsa today. Question Time is currently underway, with Matters… 52 minutes ago
@LegCouncilSA Private Members' Business takes precedence in the @legcouncilsa today. Question Time is currently underway, with Ma… https://t.co/AvFLrQCfyK 53 minutes ago
Ahmed Pakistan Wala 🕋🇵🇰 RT @CraigCons: Dr. Considine will be giving a talk on his forthcoming book, “The Humanity of Muhammad: A Christian View,” at 12PM Central T… 57 minutes ago
Peta Spyrou Coordinating my #lunchbreak w/ parliament’s Question Time. You can watch here: https://t.co/2EK01U8w2w… https://t.co/WgWhFpqWXo 1 hour ago
Legislative Assembly ❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓
Question Time is about to start!
❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓⏱️❓
📺 Watch live https://t.co/NGcDxMyu7J
#NSWparl #nswpol 2 hours ago