Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Abbott and John Howard's busts gratified in regional Victoria

SBS Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Busts of Tony Abbott and John Howard at Ballarat's Prime Minister's Avenue have been vandalised.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

Firedingo

Firedingo RT @GuardianAus: Tony Abbott and John Howard's bronze busts vandalised in Ballarat https://t.co/L7Fo5HgxlP 15 seconds ago

dragonsaerie

@tetralympus RT @australian: Anti-racism rallies are under way in several capital cities but crowds are trying a new tactic, as Tony Abbott, John Howard… 22 seconds ago

gencheats

Genevieve @genrages @nakkiahlui That sounds quite sweet! I just read this from the Guardian: Bronze busts of former Australia… https://t.co/dqnHbcAxQW 30 seconds ago

SuperSpannerX1

John Smith RT @KeiraSavage00: Activists aren’t content with just smashing up statues of long-dead historical figures, now they’ve tried to destroy the… 56 seconds ago

McClureRodney

💧 Rodney McClure RT @SBSNews: Bronze busts of former Australian prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard have been sprayed with red paint at Ballarat. ht… 2 minutes ago

lynaem88

🌺Lynae Cloke 🤙🏻 RT @incrediblemelk: so there's a gallery of 28 bronze busts of Australian prime ministers, but only the ones of John Howard and Tony Abbott… 2 minutes ago

gencheats

Genevieve From the Guardian: "Bronze busts of former Australian prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard have been sprayed… https://t.co/dibVSdl0aj 2 minutes ago

LamarcheNorman

Norman H. Lamarche RT @guardiannews: Tony Abbott and John Howard's bronze busts vandalised in Ballarat https://t.co/hAP4QDIrAL 5 minutes ago