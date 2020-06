'Huge challenges' for lowly Bulldogs, says Beveridge Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge concedes his side has “some huge challenges” after a 39-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday night left the Dogs at the foot of the AFL ladder. 👓 View full article

