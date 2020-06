Anthony Albanese says Adem Somyurek branch-stacking scandal undermines faith in politics Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Adem Somyurek has been sacked from Victorian state cabinet, accused of handing over thousands of dollars in cash to create fake branch members to gain influence. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this