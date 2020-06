'Voice to make change': Gippsland council to vote on monument removal Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Wellington Shire Council will debate whether to remove two rock monuments dedicated to Angus McMillan who committed acts of genocide in the area. 👓 View full article

