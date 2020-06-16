|
|
|
South Australia is opening its borders to Tasmania, WA and the NT
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
South Australia will move early to lift COVID-19 border restrictions with WA, the NT and Tasmania from midnight.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Close Encounter With Southern Right Whales
Occurred on June 6, 2020 / Maria Island, Tasmania, Australia Info from Licensor: "The video was taken on an island off Tasmania's east coast called Maria Island in a bay called Chinamans Bay. Myself..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31Published
|
Explainer: What Young Great White Sharks Eat
SYDNEY — Scientists from Australia say the most detailed study to date showed that great white sharks hunted more seabed-dwelling prey than they expected. This paper is published in Frontiers in..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:27Published
|
Milky Way Moving Across the Night Sky
Occurred on May 22, 2020 / Arthur Lake, Tasmania, Australia Info from Licensor: "A timelapse of the milky way passing over the night sky in the central highlands of Tasmania."
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:38Published
Tweets about this
|