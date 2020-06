Former footy rising star escapes further jail time for carjacking Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A promising VFL player has been spared extra jail time after a judge found his new schizophrenia diagnosis, exacerbated by meth use, contributed heavily to his mental state while offending. 👓 View full article

