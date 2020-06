Tweets about this 7NEWS Sydney The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/5zcCAHGjkP 7 seconds ago 7NEWS Perth The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/0Tb2G58eL0 10 seconds ago 7NEWS Brisbane The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/nAAIKYOoX7 12 seconds ago 7NEWS Australia The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/ZitU0QfKDz 15 seconds ago 7NEWS Adelaide The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/XANRxcOGm8 17 seconds ago 7NEWS Melbourne The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Nat… https://t.co/w0k92wIi2F 27 seconds ago