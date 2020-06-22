|
Victorians slugged more than $10 million in coronavirus fines
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Victoria Police has issued 6,200 fines to individuals since the state's coronavirus restrictions came into effect in March - almost five times more than NSW Police.
