John Howard stands by Dyson Heydon appointment, says he did an 'excellent job'
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Former prime minister John Howard says former High Court justice Dyson Heydon, who's been accused of sexual harassment, did an 'excellent job' during his tenure.
