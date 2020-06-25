LIVE AFL scores: Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs

Laurie RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39). Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spectacular fir… 47 minutes ago

Fox Footy FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39). Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spect… https://t.co/5UJfK3tqwh 58 minutes ago

Fox Footy 3QT | @westernbulldogs 7.4 (46) lead @sydneyswans 2.8 (20). Swans dominated the quarter but wasted so many chances… https://t.co/rz9kbjlD6t 2 hours ago

Jugador Apuestas (Juge) RT @FOXFOOTY: We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best. 📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs: https://t.co/8rgXYEO… 2 hours ago

Mon RT @FOXFOOTY: HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9). THE. BONT. WOW. 12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark back with… 2 hours ago

Fox Footy We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best. 📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs:… https://t.co/EZQ1NzRQh1 2 hours ago

Fox Footy HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9). THE. BONT. WOW. 12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark… https://t.co/8wXG3PjSIy 2 hours ago