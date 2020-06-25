LIVE AFL scores: Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs

Laurie RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39).
Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spectacular fir… 47 minutes ago
Fox Footy FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39).
Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spect… https://t.co/5UJfK3tqwh 58 minutes ago
Fox Footy 3QT | @westernbulldogs 7.4 (46) lead @sydneyswans 2.8 (20).
Swans dominated the quarter but wasted so many chances… https://t.co/rz9kbjlD6t 2 hours ago
Jugador Apuestas (Juge) RT @FOXFOOTY: We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best.
📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs: https://t.co/8rgXYEO… 2 hours ago
Mon RT @FOXFOOTY: HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9).
THE. BONT. WOW.
12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark back with… 2 hours ago
Fox Footy We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best.
📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs:… https://t.co/EZQ1NzRQh1 2 hours ago
Fox Footy HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9).
THE. BONT. WOW.
12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark… https://t.co/8wXG3PjSIy 2 hours ago
Fox Footy QT | @westernbulldogs 3.2 (20) lead @sydneyswans 0.1 (1).
A lovely tribute to John Kennedy Sr pre-game.
Swans mak… https://t.co/EjwtUTdqVd 3 hours ago