LIVE AFL scores: Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The Swans and the Bulldogs open round four tonight at the SCG. Stay up to date with the latest live scores and stats.
BulldogKing

Laurie RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39). Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spectacular fir… 47 minutes ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy FT | @westernbulldogs 10.7 (67) def @sydneyswans 5.9 (39). Two wins on the trot for the Doggies, thanks to a spect… https://t.co/5UJfK3tqwh 58 minutes ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy 3QT | @westernbulldogs 7.4 (46) lead @sydneyswans 2.8 (20). Swans dominated the quarter but wasted so many chances… https://t.co/rz9kbjlD6t 2 hours ago

JugadorSydney

Jugador Apuestas (Juge) RT @FOXFOOTY: We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best. 📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs: https://t.co/8rgXYEO… 2 hours ago

Mon14076384

Mon RT @FOXFOOTY: HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9). THE. BONT. WOW. 12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark back with… 2 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy We've seen some brave marks at the SCG - this from the Bont is one of the best. 📺 Stream #AFLSwansDogs:… https://t.co/EZQ1NzRQh1 2 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy HT | @westernbulldogs 6.3 (39) lead @sydneyswans 1.3 (9). THE. BONT. WOW. 12 touches, 2 goals & a brilliant mark… https://t.co/8wXG3PjSIy 2 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy QT | @westernbulldogs 3.2 (20) lead @sydneyswans 0.1 (1). A lovely tribute to John Kennedy Sr pre-game. Swans mak… https://t.co/EjwtUTdqVd 3 hours ago