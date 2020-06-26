Global  

Online retail platform BigCommerce expected to list in the US

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Online retail platform BigCommerce could be the next Australian business to list in the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive demand for online shopping.
