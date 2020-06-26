Online retail platform BigCommerce expected to list in the US

Video credit: Wochit - Published 1 day ago H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings 00:41 On Friday, fast-fashion giant announced that they would close 170 of their brick and mortar stores in 2020. This is 40 more stores than the Swedish brand planned for, after a 50% sales drop due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to Business Insider, H&M says that they're focusing on beefing up...