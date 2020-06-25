'An unforgettable emotion': Matildas players, fans euphoric after World Cup announcement

Aussies and Kiwis react to their successful World Cup bid
Australian and New Zealand leaders and players woke up to the news on Friday (June 26) that they had won the bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup
The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on..
Pepperell: Ryder Cup needs fan atmosphere
Eddie Pepperell agrees with the top two players in the world, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, that the Ryder Cup should be postponed if fans are unable to attend.
