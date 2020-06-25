Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'An unforgettable emotion': Matildas players, fans euphoric after World Cup announcement

SBS Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Matildas players, officials and fans alike have shared their joy after Australia and New Zealand won the rights to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid 01:51

 Australian and New Zealand's women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries' joint bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup was confirmed.

Related videos from verified sources

Aussies and Kiwis react to their successful World Cup bid [Video]

Aussies and Kiwis react to their successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealand leaders and players woke up to the news on Friday (June 26) that they had won the bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:15Published
NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup [Video]

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:43Published
Pepperell: Ryder Cup needs fan atmosphere [Video]

Pepperell: Ryder Cup needs fan atmosphere

Eddie Pepperell agrees with the top two players in the world, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, that the Ryder Cup should be postponed if fans are unable to attend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

'An unforgettable emotion': Players, fans react to Women's World Cup announcement

 Matildas players, officials and fans alike have shared their joy after Australia and New Zealand won the rights to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
SBS


Tweets about this

samesam02

Sam RT @SBSNews: Matildas players, officials and fans alike have shared their joy after Australia and New Zealand won the rights to host the 20… 7 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Matildas players, officials and fans alike have shared their joy after Australia and New Zealand won the rights to… https://t.co/57H0NQVeTW 10 hours ago