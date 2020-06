Fiery Raider's one-fingered salute gets thumbs down from NRL Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Corey Horsburgh was spared fresh tears and anger when he avoided a fine for his one-fingered salute to Parramatta fans - but he won't want to offend again. 👓 View full article

