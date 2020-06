Tweets about this Melisa Burke RT @SBSNews: NSW Labor upper-house member Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media after his home was raided by federal police and intelli… 9 minutes ago SBS News NSW Labor upper-house member Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media after his home was raided by federal police… https://t.co/iPdYub0FuX 12 minutes ago