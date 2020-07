Related videos from verified sources Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks



Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago Australia adds to stimulus as record deficits loom



Australia's government will run record budget deficits this year and next as it spends big on stimulus and infrastructure to cushion the economy from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago 'Perfect time to extend ties': PM Modi & Australian PM hold virtual summit



PM Modi held a bilateral virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. PM Modi shared that India and Australia share common values and stressed that this is the perfect time for the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:32 Published on June 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Dangerous and disorderly': Australian PM's warning on post-Covid world Prime Minister Scott Morrison will warn Australians to prepare for a more "dangerous and disorderly" post-COVID world as he announces a $270 billion ($288b) cash...

New Zealand Herald 5 hours ago





Tweets about this