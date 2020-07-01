Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jehovah's Witnesses, pony club and four other institutions fail to join national child abuse redress scheme

SBS Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Six institutions could lose tax concessions for failing to join the national child abuse redress scheme, the federal government has announced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The mum of showjumping twins has bred 'twin' foals [Video]

The mum of showjumping twins has bred 'twin' foals

The mum of showjumping twins has bred 'twin' foals - created in essentially the exact same way her IVF daughters were conceived themselves.Daisy and Issy James-Wright, eight, are already talented..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Child abuse concerns amid the pandemic [Video]

Child abuse concerns amid the pandemic

With kids not being in the classroom or in other social settings, experts are concerned that abuse is not being noticed and reported.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:59Published
CM Gehlot Kicks off 'Indira Priyadarshini Baby Kit' scheme for newborns [Video]

CM Gehlot Kicks off 'Indira Priyadarshini Baby Kit' scheme for newborns

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot started the free of cost 'Indira Priyadarshini Baby Kit' distribution program for newborn girls in Government hospitals. CM Gehlot handed pink color kits to two..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this