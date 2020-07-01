Woman who refused to shake PM's hand has message ahead of Eden-Monaro by-election

Zoey made international headlines earlier this year when she refused to shake the prime minister’s hand after the devastating bushfires in Cobargo, NSW. Six...

News24.com | Melanie Verwoerd | Senzeni na? A message to the men of South Africa The brutal truth is that, despite our beautiful Constitution, no woman in our country is truly free, because we perpetually live in fear. Fear of what you, the...

News24 1 week ago



