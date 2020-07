Related videos from verified sources Couple find a swarm of 160,000 bees living in their chimney



A couple felt stung after moving into their dream home - and finding a swarm of 160,000 BEES living in the chimney.The previous owner had bricked up the fireplace before selling the £400,000 property.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago Pandemic Speeds AVOD Growth Among Subscription-Weary Viewers: UM Worldwide’s Stimmel



This month’s virtual IAB NewFronts will help to heighten interest in streaming video platforms that are ramping up their sales efforts and touting premium content to draw bigger audiences, Jon.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:56 Published 3 weeks ago Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis



LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 12:05 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this