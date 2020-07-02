Police believe Guy Sebastian's ex-manager had more high-profile victims, court hears Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Titus Day, 47, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Armed Men Demand Dog in Bizare Home Invasion



PRINCE GEORGE, CANADA — Police are bemused over a home invasion incident that involved two suspects who weren't looking to grab pearls or wads of cash, but a dog. Citing authorities, a report from.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:49 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this