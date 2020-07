When her husband's Australian visa was rejected, Satinder took an overdose Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The mental health impacts of Australia’s immigration system on visa applicants are being brought to light in a new documentary series. Those supporting people applying for permanent residency say changes need to be made to better support migrants whose lives are at risk. 👓 View full article

