Shaw backs Sidebottom to remain vice-captain Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw has backed Eddie McGuire’s call for Steele Sidebottom to retain the Magpies’ vice-captaincy despite the midfielder’s four-match suspension. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this