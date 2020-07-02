|
Australia steps up police patrols in Melbourne's locked down virus hotspots
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday and were considering using drones to enforce stay-at-home orders as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the country’s second-largest city.
