EU approves remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

Indian Army organised a tour for school students in Srinagar under outdoor classroom learning experience. The visit was named as 'Know Your Army' tour. The students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Hanzik visited JAK LI Regimental Centre. The tour was organised to develop interests and abilities of students with an aim to broaden the horizon of learning and break the monotonous schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic. Around 93 students participated in the tour. The students were shown a movie on history of rising of the centre and its gallantry achievements. This tour helped in expansion of outlook among students and developed a great understanding of functioning of Indian Army. Such opportunities assist in building social experience and holistic development of personality of students.

