EU approves remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

SBS Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The use of the medication remdesivir to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in the European Union has been approved by the European Commission.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

