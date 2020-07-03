|
EU approves remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The use of the medication remdesivir to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in the European Union has been approved by the European Commission.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
European Union Economic and political union of European states
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
