With counting underway in closely fought Eden-Monaro by-election, what might the national ramifications be?
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The Eden-Monaro by-election has been a closely fought affair, with questions sure to be asked of Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s leadership if his party lose the seat.
Anthony Albanese 15th Deputy Prime Minister of Australia
Division of Eden-Monaro Australian federal electoral division
