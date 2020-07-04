Global  

With counting underway in closely fought Eden-Monaro by-election, what might the national ramifications be?

SBS Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The Eden-Monaro by-election has been a closely fought affair, with questions sure to be asked of Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s leadership if his party lose the seat.
Results in Eden-Monaro by-election expected to be a 'close call', Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says

 The by-election in the former bellwether seat is the first test of political campaigning in Australia in the era of COVID-19.
SBS

Eden-Monaro by-election: Sydney man charged over 'disinformation emails' targeting Labor's Kristy McBain

 A Sydney man has been charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Eden-Monaro Labor candidate Kristy McBain.
SBS

Eden-Monaro by-election: After fires and coronavirus, voters cast ballots

 The by-election in the former bellwether seat is the first test of political campaigning in the era of COVID-19.
SBS

Woman who refused to shake PM's hand has message ahead of Eden-Monaro by-election

 Saturday will be the first electoral test since Australia's federal election last year. In the town of Cobargo, which was devastated by bushfires, residents are..
SBS

SBS

Albanese says his job is not at risk if Labor loses Eden-Monaro

 Labor leader Anthony Albanese insists he will lead his party to the next election even if it loses the Eden-Monaro byelection.
The Age


