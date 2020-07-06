Global  

Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily high

SBS Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
