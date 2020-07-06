|
Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily high
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales borderThe first closure of the border since the pandemic began follows a sharp rise in cases in Melbourne.
BBC News
Watch: NSW COVID-19 updateNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is speaking with an update on the border closure between Victoria and New South Wales to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at 12pm..
SBS
Victoria records 127 new coronavirus cases and one death as NSW border set to closeThe border between New South Wales and Victoria will close on Tuesday night as cases continue to surge in Victoria.
SBS
NSW-Victoria border expected to close amid Melbourne coronavirus outbreakThe border between New South Wales and Victoria is expected to close from Tuesday.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Qantas cabin crew are being recruited to work on Victoria's botched hotel quarantine programStood down Qantas staff can apply for Victorian government jobs to help with the state's trouble-plagued hotel quarantine program.
SBS
'Ham-fisted' lockdown of nine Melbourne public housing towers, some without confirmed COVID-19 cases, criticisedThe Victorian government's sudden decision to impose a hard lockdown on the residents of nine Melbourne public housing blocks is causing hardship.
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
'Ham-fisted' lockdown of Melbourne public housing towers criticised by Victorian Public Tenants AssociationThe Victorian government's sudden decision to impose a hard lockdown on the residents of nine Melbourne public housing blocks is causing hardship.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this