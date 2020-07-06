Global  
 

Watch: Vic Police COVID-19 enforcement update

SBS Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Victoria Police officials are speaking live with an update shortly on its enforcement activities at Flemington and North Melbourne, as major lockdowns remain in place for several suburbs in Melbourne.
Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Australia to halve number of returnees [Video]

Australia to halve number of returnees

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Victoria records 177 new coronavirus cases in 'good sign' Melbourne lockdown is working

 The 177 cases confirmed on Monday marks the first time since Thursday the number of new infections has dropped below 200.
SBS

'It's like a cruise ship in here': Asylum seekers 'terrified' after COVID-19 infection in Melbourne detention hotel

 A worker at a hotel in Melbourne housing asylum seekers has tested positive to COVID-19.
SBS

Return to remote learning in Victoria amid new coronavirus death and 273 fresh cases

 Melbourne students from Prep to Year 10 living in the lockdown areas will learn from home from July 20, after the state recorded another day of more then 200..
SBS

This activist says she is being tracked and harassed in Australia by Chinese police

 Chinese woman Zoo* is living in Melbourne on a working holiday visa. She says her parents have been taken to the police station in China every week regarding her..
SBS

Victoria Police Victoria Police Police service of Victoria, Australia

Victoria Police issue $26,000 of COVID-19 fines after partygoers make early-morning KFC dash

 Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was extremely concerning to see so many people flouting public health directions in the middle of a lockdown.
SBS

Flemington, Victoria Flemington, Victoria Suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

A look inside Melbourne's new field hospital

 A 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.
SBS

