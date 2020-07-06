Watch: Vic Police COVID-19 enforcement update

Australia to halve number of returnees Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city. Libby Hogan reports.

The 177 cases confirmed on Monday marks the first time since Thursday the number of new infections has dropped below 200.

Melbourne students from Prep to Year 10 living in the lockdown areas will learn from home from July 20, after the state recorded another day of more then 200..

Chinese woman Zoo* is living in Melbourne on a working holiday visa. She says her parents have been taken to the police station in China every week regarding her..

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was extremely concerning to see so many people flouting public health directions in the middle of a lockdown.

A 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.

