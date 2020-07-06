|
Watch: Vic Police COVID-19 enforcement update
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Victoria Police officials are speaking live with an update shortly on its enforcement activities at Flemington and North Melbourne, as major lockdowns remain in place for several suburbs in Melbourne.
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Australia to halve number of returnees
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48Published
Victoria records 177 new coronavirus cases in 'good sign' Melbourne lockdown is workingThe 177 cases confirmed on Monday marks the first time since Thursday the number of new infections has dropped below 200.
SBS
'It's like a cruise ship in here': Asylum seekers 'terrified' after COVID-19 infection in Melbourne detention hotelA worker at a hotel in Melbourne housing asylum seekers has tested positive to COVID-19.
SBS
Return to remote learning in Victoria amid new coronavirus death and 273 fresh casesMelbourne students from Prep to Year 10 living in the lockdown areas will learn from home from July 20, after the state recorded another day of more then 200..
SBS
This activist says she is being tracked and harassed in Australia by Chinese policeChinese woman Zoo* is living in Melbourne on a working holiday visa. She says her parents have been taken to the police station in China every week regarding her..
SBS
Victoria Police Police service of Victoria, Australia
Victoria Police issue $26,000 of COVID-19 fines after partygoers make early-morning KFC dashChief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was extremely concerning to see so many people flouting public health directions in the middle of a lockdown.
SBS
Flemington, Victoria Suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
A look inside Melbourne's new field hospitalA 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.
SBS
