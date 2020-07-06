|
How will the NSW-Victoria border closure work?
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
NSW Police are deploying 400 officers to enforce the border closure between NSW and Victoria from Wednesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
Coronavirus: India is third-highest country for virus casesThis is the first time in a century that the border between New South Wales and Victoria is being closed. The decision was made...
WorldNews
Amid heavy job losses, Australia's regions are doing what they can to surviveJob losses in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton regions of the NSW north coast are among the worst in the country due to COVID-19 shutdowns, with youth unemployment..
SBS
Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily highThe border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
SBS
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales borderThe first closure of the border since the pandemic began follows a sharp rise in cases in Melbourne.
BBC News
New South Wales Police Force primary law enforcement agency of New South Wales, Australia
Student charged after having a "night at the museum"
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this