Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queensland joins WA in push for international flight cap amid Melbourne virus spike

SBS Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
State premiers have lobbied the Morrison government to reduce international flights coming into Australia as Melbourne grapples with a coronavirus spike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Watch: Queensland Premier is speaking live

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is speaking live.
SBS

Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attack

 A 20-year-old scuba diver died yesterday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia's Queensland state, authorities said. In this image from a..
WorldNews

Australia shark attack: Man killed spearfishing near Fraser Island

 The 36-year-old was bitten on the leg in waters near Queensland's popular Fraser Island.
BBC News

International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, Queensland

 International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Melbourne public housing residents demand eased restrictions, removal of police amid lockdown confusion

 Residents are demanding to be allowed to leave the towers for essential purposes like other people in Melbourne coronavirus hotspots.
SBS

Fed MP questions Melbourne tower lockdowns

 Federal Victorian Labor MP Peter Khalil grew up in public housing in the 1970s and says the lockdown has added to residents' disadvantage.
SBS

'It's horrific': Residents of Melbourne's locked-down towers are struggling to receive essential supplies

 Residents in Melbourne's nine locked-down public housing towers have told SBS News they are struggling to receive essential supplies as they adapt to an initial..
SBS

How Australians are mobilising to support Melbourne's locked-down public housing residents

 People from across the country are mobilising to help the public housing tower residents in Melbourne under Australia's strictest coronavirus stay-at-home..
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities were preparing to close the border between the country's two largest states, as the country's second-largest...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBSNewsyWorldNews

Asia Today: Australian state's cases spike, borders to shut

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsy

'We are reeling': Pets in 'purgatory' as flights divert from Melbourne

 Hilde the schnoodle is stuck in transit after the government diverted international flights from Melbourne, which has Australia's only pet-quarantine facility.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

petaswarbrick

Peta Swarbrick RT @broomstick33: How Australians are mobilising to support Melbourne's locked-down public housing residents https://t.co/OVKJoex75q via @S… 4 minutes ago

ange_ferguson

Ange Ferguson RT @Kon__K: People from across the country are mobilising to help the public housing tower residents in Melbourne under Australia's stricte… 28 minutes ago

ShuSoong

Shu-Yi Soong RT @SBSNews: People from across the country are mobilising to help the public housing tower residents in Melbourne under Australia's strict… 48 minutes ago

mez0901

Mary RT @ASRC1: People from across the country are mobilising to help the public housing tower residents in Melbourne under Australia's strictes… 1 hour ago

Indounik

Indounik Don't know if this govt strategy to lock down thousands of residents in 9 Melbourne pubic housing towers is the rig… https://t.co/hi7hzs2TxM 2 hours ago

McThingface

Thingy RT @rubyinnes: while this is getting a bit of attention, check out this article outlining a bunch of ways you can help those locked up in t… 2 hours ago

gordonlove10

gordon love How Australians are mobilising to support Melbourne's locked-down public housing residents https://t.co/IMFNxAE4fw via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

cancommunitylaw

CanberraCommunityLaw RT @IMelbCL: A range of non-profit organisations have been stepping in to provide food, PPE equipment, medication, sanitary and infant fee… 2 hours ago