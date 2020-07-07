|
Queensland joins WA in push for international flight cap amid Melbourne virus spike
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
State premiers have lobbied the Morrison government to reduce international flights coming into Australia as Melbourne grapples with a coronavirus spike.
