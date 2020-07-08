Global  

Watch: The Prime Minister to speak live

SBS Wednesday, 8 July 2020
The Prime Minister Scott Morrison is holding a media conference shortly with the Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck.
Australia considering safe haven offer for Hong Kongers [Video]

Australia considering safe haven offer for Hong Kongers

Australia is considering safe haven proposals for Hong Kong residents, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after China imposed a new national security law on the financial hub. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

Pro-democracy Hong Kongers in Australia welcome Scott Morrison's safe haven plans

 Australia is "actively considering" offering safe haven to Hong Kong residents who are endangered by a new draconian national security law imposed on the city by..
SBS

Australia may offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is considering an offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by China’s move to impose..
WorldNews

