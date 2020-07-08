|
Coronavirus breach allows passengers on Melbourne flight to leave Sydney airport without screening
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
NSW Health are now trying to contact all passengers on the Jetstar flight that arrived in Sydney shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Australia warns citizens of 'arbitrary detention' risk in ChinaSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has warned its citizens they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China, in an updated travel advisory. The travel advice for..
WorldNews
77-year-old wartime diary reunited with family after being found on shop floor
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, NewcastleSunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Man arrested after altercation with police at Melbourne public housing towerTensions are high at the public housing towers in Melbourne that have been locked down since Saturday.
SBS
Coronavirus: The tenants enduring Australia's toughest lockdownThe police-enforced lockdown of nine housing towers in Melbourne is sparking community anger.
BBC News
What is the population of Australia and how many will be in lockdown in Melbourne?Melbourne will be in lockdown for six weeks (Picture: Getty Images) People who live in the Australian city of Melbourne have been told to stay home for six..
WorldNews
Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in MelbourneAustralia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak – with the exception of Melbourne. The south-eastern..
WorldNews
Ministry of Health (New South Wales) ministry in New South Wales, Australia
Jetstar Australian low-cost airline
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this