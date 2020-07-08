Coronavirus breach allows passengers on Melbourne flight to leave Sydney airport without screening

Raziel רזיאל Coronavirus Australia live updates July 8, 2020: Three new cases in Canberra; PM will 'slow down' international arr… https://t.co/HIMdT1wNLD 1 minute ago Amber Mehmood RT @CNN: Forty-three hospital ICUs in 21 Florida counties have hit capacity and show zero beds available, according to the latest data. Fol… 3 minutes ago PatrickR RT @LisaMic75251596: 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Here comes a Sydney Outbreak of #COVID19Vic BREAKING: Melbourne plane passengers allowed to leave Sydn… 5 minutes ago sharon sizelove RT @proudamericanmm: When are we going to wake up. Pennsylvania said they had a thousand new cases. Actually they have less than 300. The o… 15 minutes ago TalesFromBrexitania #FBPE #TestTraceIsolate RT @GerryFlynn20: Independent SAGE calls for Border Restrictions between Scotland and England! 2nd article... https://t.co/jYuO8X80pG 18 minutes ago MKSMC Breaking News and Live Updates: Three new cases in Canberra; PM will 'slow down' international arrivals; Possible J… https://t.co/R6vAqkaazR 19 minutes ago MKSMC Breaking News and Live Updates: Three new cases in Canberra; PM will 'slow down' international arrivals; Possible J… https://t.co/HpPcbDDD7h 21 minutes ago Daimon Ablett RT @Plymouth_Live: Latest coronavirus updates as free hospital parking for all NHS staff to end https://t.co/I8tAx0OLjL 23 minutes ago