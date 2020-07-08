Global  

Melbourne's second lockdown sparks mental health fears

SBS Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Nearly five million people are now under Stage 3 lockdown in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire as authorities scramble to stop the Victorian outbreak.
News video: Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown 02:24

 Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne begins new shutdown

 Five million residents are now barred from leaving home for six weeks, except for essential reasons.
BBC News

Melbourne tower lockdowns expose what it's like to live inside high-density public housing

 The hard lockdown of 3,000 public housing tenants inside their homes has put the spotlight on the conditions within these buildings, with some calling for the..
SBS

Video shows COVID-19 testing inside Melbourne Towers

 Video footage of coronavirus testing inside one of the Melbourne public housing towers has been shared on social media. Health officials have been knocking on..
SBS

Pressure mounts to extend support as Melbourne businesses prepare to close again

 Victoria’s second coronavirus lockdown has added to pressure on the federal government to consider extending economic support measures to help businesses..
SBS

Traffic at NSW-Victoria border in Albury Wodonga as police check drivers for permits

 NSW police say about 50,000 vehicles have crossed from Victoria into NSW since the border closure came into effect at midnight. Police have been checking permits..
SBS
Australian police lock down major state border [Video]

Australian police lock down major state border

Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Long lines and website hiccups as the NSW-Victorian border closure comes into force

 Service NSW has apologised after the website allowing people to apply for permits to cross the NSW-Victoria border crashed hours before the closure came into..
SBS

'Recipe for disaster': How Melbourne's COVID-19 spike could spread across Australia

 Experts have said Victoria's surge in COVID-19 cases needs to be a 'wake-up call' for the rest of Australia.
SBS

Nearly 5 million Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown. Here’s what you need to know

 A return to Stage 3 restrictions will affect millions of people living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from midnight Wednesday.
SBS

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down [Video]

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

Battling new wave of virus, Australia puts city of Melbourne under lockdown

 MELBOURNE, Australia – A new wave of coronavirus infections prompted officials to impose restrictions on some 5 million people in Australia’s second-largest...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNews24

SBS Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's six-week lockdown restrictions start tonight

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's six-week lockdown restrictions start tonight Nearly five million residents of greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are set to enter a very different world from midnight Wednesday, with a new six-week...
New Zealand Herald


