Return to remote learning in Victoria amid new coronavirus death and 273 fresh cases

SBS Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Melbourne students from Prep to Year 10 living in the lockdown areas will learn from home from July 20, after the state recorded another day of more then 200 cases.
