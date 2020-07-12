Return to remote learning in Victoria amid new coronavirus death and 273 fresh cases

Video credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News 02:01 India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. With 475 new deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 21,604. India is the country with the third-highest...