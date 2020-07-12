|
Return to remote learning in Victoria amid new coronavirus death and 273 fresh cases
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Melbourne students from Prep to Year 10 living in the lockdown areas will learn from home from July 20, after the state recorded another day of more then 200 cases.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Community transmission cases reported in NSW, military deployed to guard SA-Victoria borderCommunity transmission in Victoria is a major concern with outbreaks in public housing towers and a large school in Melbourne's west.
SBS
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 updateVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a coronavirus update alongside state health officials.
SBS
KFC Birthday Party Costs $18,000 in Covid-19 Fines in Australia“That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall,” said Chief Commissioner Shane Patton of the Victoria police. Officers were led to a house where they found..
NYTimes.com
Watch: Vic COVID-19 updateVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews is speaking live with a COVID-19 update at 1pm (AEST).
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
This activist says she is being tracked and harassed in Australia by Chinese policeChinese woman Zoo* is living in Melbourne on a working holiday visa. She says her parents have been taken to the police station in China every week regarding her..
SBS
Asian markets tumble as infection rates jumpAsian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews
Home Affairs dispute hampered Melbourne tower residents' access to translators, union saysA union representing translators and interpreters in Australia says a dispute with the federal government stopped the locked-down Melbourne tower residents from..
SBS
