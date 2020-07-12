Global  
 

Premier warns NSW is at a 'crossroads' after Sydney pub cluster expands to six people

SBS Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The Crossroads Hotel is the focus of a coronavirus cluster now involving six cases, including an 18-year-old staff member of the pub.
