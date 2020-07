Moment of Gutherson magic nails Knights and sends Eels to NRL's top Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After a quiet evening, the Parramatta captain tapped the ball, pinned the ears back, drew Kalyn Ponga and put Maika Sivo in for the match-winning try. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this