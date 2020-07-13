Global  
 

Villawood detention centre employees in isolation after visiting the Crossroads Hotel

SBS Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Australian Border Force has confirmed an undisclosed number of employees at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre are self-isolating after visiting the Crossroads Hotel.
