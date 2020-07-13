|
Secret letters will today reveal the Queen’s role in a key moment in Australian history
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Professor Jenny Hocking recently won her longstanding campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letters” about the dismissal of Gough Whitlam in 1975. This is her account of that campaign.
