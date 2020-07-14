Global  
 

Palace letters reveal Sir John Kerr dismissed Gough Whitlam without informing the Queen

SBS Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Queen was not told about Sir John Kerr's final decision to dismiss Gough Whitlam.
Australian court grants access to Queen's letters [Video]

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy. Edward Baran reports.

Gough Whitlam: Queen not told in advance of Australia PM's sacking, letters show

 Her representative dismissed Gough Whitlam without telling her first, newly released letters show.
Secret letters will today reveal the Queen’s role in a key moment in Australian history

 Professor Jenny Hocking recently won her longstanding campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letters” about the..
Gough Whitlam dismissal: 'Palace Letters' to reveal whole story

Gough Whitlam dismissal: 'Palace Letters' to reveal whole story More than 200 previously secret letters between the Queen and former governor-general Sir John Kerr will be released Tuesday morning, shedding light on what...
Queen read letters from Sir John Kerr about whether to sack Whitlam

 Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary offered detailed advice to former governor-general Sir John Kerr in the weeks before he dismissed the Whitlam government in...
Queen’s letters in run up to Australian PM’s dismissal released next week

 Correspondence exchanged between the Queen and her representative in Australia in the lead up to the country’s only dismissal of a prime minister are to be...
