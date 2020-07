'Footy always finds a way': AFL confirms Victorian clubs on the move to Queensland Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has confirmed all Victorian clubs will relocate to Queensland for about 10 weeks as the league grapples with the COVID-19 crisis. 👓 View full article

