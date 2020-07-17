Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

From midnight on Tuesday, NSW will set up a "border zone" with Victoria in response to increased levels of community coronavirus transmission in the southern..

NSW residents have been told to 'take extra care' as COVID-19 cases rise.

Health authorities are worried that coronavirus cases in NSW are spreading the virus to more people on average than in locked-down Victoria.

Health authorities are worried that coronavirus cases in NSW are spreading the virus to more people on average than in locked-down Victoria.

The Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has grown to 45, with five of the 15 new cases recorded in NSW linked to the Sydney venue.

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep



Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04 Published 18 hours ago

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened



From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published 2 days ago