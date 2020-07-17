|
Clothing label Lorna Jane fined almost $40,000 after spruiking 'anti-virus' activewear
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued three infringement notices to activewear label Lorna Jane, days after the company came under fire for marketing "anti-virus" clothing.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Therapeutic Goods Administration regulatory body for therapeutic goods (including medicines, medical devices, gene technology, and blood products) in Australia
Tweets about this