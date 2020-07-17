Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clothing label Lorna Jane fined almost $40,000 after spruiking 'anti-virus' activewear

SBS Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued three infringement notices to activewear label Lorna Jane, days after the company came under fire for marketing "anti-virus" clothing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Therapeutic Goods Administration Therapeutic Goods Administration regulatory body for therapeutic goods (including medicines, medical devices, gene technology, and blood products) in Australia


Tweets about this